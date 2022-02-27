Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 407.20 ($5.54) on Wednesday. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.64). The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

