Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $990.63 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.43 or 0.00238561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $990.63 million and $152.41 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,602,401 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

