Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 4,020 ($54.67) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,000 ($54.40).
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of LON DPH opened at GBX 3,990 ($54.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,338.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,788.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,236 ($44.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,525 ($75.14). The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
