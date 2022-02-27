Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $118.87 million and $1.68 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.63 or 0.07132815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.82 or 0.99874555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

