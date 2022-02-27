Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.5-25.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.42 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.47.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $51.63. 14,709,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.