Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,744 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

DNLI opened at $33.03 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

