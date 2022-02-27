Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $210.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $390.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

