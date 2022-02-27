Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue $1.50 Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ DHIL traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

