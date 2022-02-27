Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of CNA Financial worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNA opened at $46.12 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

