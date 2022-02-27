Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,174 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Splunk worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $120.98 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

