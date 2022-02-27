Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.42 Million Stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 372,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.65% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $33,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTSI opened at $68.24 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

