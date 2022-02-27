Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.30% of Forrester Research worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

