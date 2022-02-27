Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,030 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.87% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNED. State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

