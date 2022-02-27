DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 7% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.52. 56,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,094,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
