DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 7% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.52. 56,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,094,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

