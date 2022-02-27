Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.64. Doma shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 11,102 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

