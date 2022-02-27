Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DCUE stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.76. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,285,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter.

