Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
DCUE stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.76. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $105.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
