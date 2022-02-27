Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.82. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$384.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.55.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.