Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 7.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 8.50. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 6.65 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $237,475,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

