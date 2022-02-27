Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of DRM opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -841.96. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$21.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -553.57%.

About Dream Unlimited (Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.