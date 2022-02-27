Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 553,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $57,172,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 0.56. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

