Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives $10.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

DPMLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.