DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

