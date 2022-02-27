eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after buying an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

