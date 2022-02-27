eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 384,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.