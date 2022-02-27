eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 384,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.