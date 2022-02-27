Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (WAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares alerts:

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 17.44. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.