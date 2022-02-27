Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. Edison International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of EIX traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.35. 2,452,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,039. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

