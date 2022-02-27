Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

