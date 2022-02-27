eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will announce $22.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.95 million and the highest is $23.10 million. eGain reported sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 135,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,002. The firm has a market cap of $370.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

