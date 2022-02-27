Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.89% of Element Solutions worth $47,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $425,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 537,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.