EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.11 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

