EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-$7.85 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of EME opened at $116.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $97.11 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
