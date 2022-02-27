Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ECPG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,613,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

