Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $6.40 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

