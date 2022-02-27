Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $85.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.