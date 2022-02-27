EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $116.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

