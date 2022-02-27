EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 301,840 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,840 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

