EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,243 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.05. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

