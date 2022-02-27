EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.