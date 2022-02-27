EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average of $246.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

