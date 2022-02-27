EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,528 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $221.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

