Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FRG opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

