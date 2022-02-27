Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $49.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $47.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $91.77 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,376.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

