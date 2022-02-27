Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average of $256.65. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

