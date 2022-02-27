Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

