Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

JELD opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

