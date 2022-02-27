Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ETRN. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.20.

ETRN stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 891,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

