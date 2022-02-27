Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 21.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.