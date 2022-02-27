Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.18)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $98.8-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.60 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $15.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,096,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

