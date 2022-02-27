Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of EVBG traded down $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,284. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

