EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.05 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,105. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

